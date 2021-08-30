Project Angel Parent LLC’s Quiet Period To End on September 6th (NYSE:MLNK)

Project Angel Parent’s (NYSE:MLNK) quiet period will expire on Monday, September 6th. Project Angel Parent had issued 13,200,000 shares in its public offering on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $343,200,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. During Project Angel Parent’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLNK shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Project Angel Parent stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

