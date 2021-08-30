Project Pai (PAI) Price Reaches $0.0227 on Top Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $35.59 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00093873 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,770,167,450 coins and its circulating supply is 1,567,076,649 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

