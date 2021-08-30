Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Update

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGUCY traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.17. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

