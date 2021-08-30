Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Update

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PGUCY traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.17. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $6.85.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile
