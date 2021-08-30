ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.57

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 66714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth $62,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,016.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $107,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

