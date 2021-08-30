ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $13,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,050,000 after acquiring an additional 322,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 297.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 240,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,746,000 after acquiring an additional 86,739 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 295.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 66,142 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 202,697 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.14.

