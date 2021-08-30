ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 4.65% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 158.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 23.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the first quarter valued at about $94,000.

NYSEARCA:EET opened at $93.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.25. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $121.06.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

