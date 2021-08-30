ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.77

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.77 and last traded at $80.66, with a volume of 1205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.52.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.06.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 76.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.