ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sets New 1-Year High at $131.81

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $131.81 and last traded at $131.65, with a volume of 327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 316,375.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,740,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,725,000 after buying an additional 1,740,063 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,452,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 261,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after buying an additional 110,644 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,670,000. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $11,079,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

