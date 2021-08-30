ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.02

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 4406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, TCF National Bank acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

