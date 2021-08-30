ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.53

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 2806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

