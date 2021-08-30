ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.44

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

