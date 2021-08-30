ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Stock Price Up 0.8%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.41. Approximately 1,108,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,193,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 448.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 1,120.8% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the first quarter worth about $407,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

