ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the July 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,488. ProtoKinetix has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13.

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

