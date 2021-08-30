ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 18,268 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000.

Shares of BHK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 122,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,406. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.49. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

