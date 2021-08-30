ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 2,911 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 528,154 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 448,001 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 201,032 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.29. The stock had a trading volume of 344,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,285. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.84.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

