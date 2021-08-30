ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 32,269 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,269 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.8% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,427,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,626,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,956,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,242,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

