ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 8,746 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $233,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 21.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 4.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $324,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $71.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,683,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,736,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.