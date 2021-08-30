ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 9,790 Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 2.60% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 26.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 102.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.96. 6,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,424. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2103 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

