ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after buying an additional 183,547 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.68. 504,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,591. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $109.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

