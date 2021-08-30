ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,063,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,635 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,305,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,846,000 after acquiring an additional 412,008 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $21,941,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,772.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 327,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 316,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 608,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after acquiring an additional 188,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 413,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,566. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $58.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.19.

