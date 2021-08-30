ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $415.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,766,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,957. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $416.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.