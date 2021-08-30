ProVise Management Group LLC Has $15.68 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,151 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 1.6% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.61. The company had a trading volume of 161,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,565. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $128.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.13.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

