ProVise Management Group LLC Has $17.54 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.8% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $17,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 177,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.64. 1,203,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,186. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $78.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.