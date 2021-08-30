ProVise Management Group LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 110,368 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,879. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.62. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

