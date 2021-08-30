ProVise Management Group LLC Has $8.77 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,526,520,000 after buying an additional 73,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 122,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $959,995,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

LMT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $362.05. The stock had a trading volume of 984,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,523. The company has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

