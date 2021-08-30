ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 104.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,000.

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.08. The company had a trading volume of 62,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.18. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $114.36 and a 52 week high of $161.29.

