ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 2,422 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.79. 2,953,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,089,479. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.05.

