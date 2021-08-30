ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 0.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020,824 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Enbridge by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,819,000 after buying an additional 2,501,742 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $50,197,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,585 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

ENB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.53. 4,422,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.