ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBE traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,750. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $56.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

