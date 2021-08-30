ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 1.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after buying an additional 286,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $82,772,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 206.3% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,272,000 after buying an additional 108,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $948.08. The company had a trading volume of 283,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $891.26. The firm has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

