ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 10,285 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.75. The stock had a trading volume of 64,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,799. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.02 and a 12 month high of $249.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

