ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,578 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

RTX traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,933,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,857. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

