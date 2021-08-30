ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,976 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,761. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.48. The company has a market capitalization of $176.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

