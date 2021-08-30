ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,299 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after buying an additional 550,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after buying an additional 90,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,137,000 after buying an additional 57,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,487. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.46. The company has a market capitalization of $213.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

