ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 33,195 Shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,195 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 5.28% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 598.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000.

Get Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.46. 5,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,138. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.28. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $27.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.