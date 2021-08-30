ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 813 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $291.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,153. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $292.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

