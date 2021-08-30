ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 841 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $380.26. The company had a trading volume of 26,779,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,336,027. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $380.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

