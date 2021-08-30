ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 872 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Shares of V traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $231.23. 6,425,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,150,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $450.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.72. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

