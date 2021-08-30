ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,236 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $275.84. 896,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

