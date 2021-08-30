PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Update

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the July 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
PT Adaro Energy Tbk stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $5.63.
PT Adaro Energy Tbk Company Profile
