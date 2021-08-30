PTB Group Limited (ASX:PTB) Plans Final Dividend of $0.05

PTB Group Limited (ASX:PTB) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from PTB Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35.
PTB Group Company Profile
