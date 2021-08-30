Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.25

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 709690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGZPY. Erste Group raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

