Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the July 29th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

OTCMKTS ROSYY opened at $8.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.85. Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.06.

Rostelecom PJSC provides digital services and solutions to households, governmental and private organizations. The firm provides telecommunications services to the Russian governmental and corporate customers of all levels. It also offers technology solutions to e-government; cybersecurity; DC & cloud computing; healthcare; housing & utilities; and education sectors.

