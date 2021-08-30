Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the July 29th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.
OTCMKTS ROSYY opened at $8.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.85. Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.06.
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile
