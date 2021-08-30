Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $19,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $5,722,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 17.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477 in the last ninety days. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $317.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.89. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $208.19 and a 1-year high of $326.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

