Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.36 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will announce $13.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the highest is $13.71 million. Pulmonx posted sales of $10.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year sales of $50.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $50.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $77.45 million, with estimates ranging from $74.28 million to $81.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.35. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46.

In other Pulmonx news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $93,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,589,000 shares of company stock worth $97,111,080. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.