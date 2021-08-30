Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 350,104 shares.The stock last traded at $40.10 and had previously closed at $38.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $1,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,801,342.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Florin bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,034.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,011.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,589,000 shares of company stock worth $97,111,080. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pulmonx by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,718 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Pulmonx by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,446,000 after purchasing an additional 767,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after acquiring an additional 746,635 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 592,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 473,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

