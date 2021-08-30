Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading 10.4% Higher

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s stock price traded up 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.06. 1,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 115,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stephens started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market cap of $811.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $2,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.