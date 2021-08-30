Pure Storage, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Pure Storage in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $24.06 on Monday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,048 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 27.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

