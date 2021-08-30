Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 350,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,628,344 shares.The stock last traded at $25.62 and had previously closed at $24.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. CWM LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pure Storage by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

