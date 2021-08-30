PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) shares dropped 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 8,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,046,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

PCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,307,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $172,000. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.